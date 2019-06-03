WACO, Texas — Baylor All-American and reigning Big 12 Pitcher of the Year Cody Bradford will miss the rest of the season with Thoracic Outlet Syndrome.

This occurs when blood vessels or nerves in the space between your collarbone and your first rib are compressed. It causes pain in your shoulders, neck and numbness in your fingers.

Common causes of thoracic outlet syndrome include physical trauma from a car accident, repetitive injuries from job or sports related activities.

This season, Bradford was 0-0 in 3 starts with a 4.91 ERA. He went 7-6 with a 2.51 ERA in 2018, earning Third Team All-American honors by Collegiate Baseball.

D1 Baseball Co-Managing Editor Kendall Rogers was first to report.



