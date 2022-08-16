Going to the Show | Baylor grad called up to play for Oakland A's

After working his way up the A's prospect rankings, a former Baylor catcher is getting his shot in the big leagues.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

OAKLAND, Calif. — A former Baylor star is getting his shot in the big leagues.

Tuesday, the Oakland A's announced they'd called up catcher Shea Langeliers from Triple-A Las Vegas.

Langeliers was the ninth-overall pick for Atlanta in 2019 before getting traded to Oakland in March 2022.

While in the Oakland organization during the 2022 season, he hit .283 with 19 home runs in 92 games for Vegas, with a .366 on-base percentage.

Langeliers played five games for the Braves' Triple-A affiliate, Gwinnett, batting 2-for-11 with an RBI.

At Baylor, Langeliers was instrumental in the Bears' 2019 Big 12 championship, batting .308 in his final season in Waco to go with 10 home runs. He was considered the second-best catcher prospect in the 2019 draft, behind the Orioles' Adley Rutschman.