Baylor and Kansas to face off on ESPN College GameDay for top-25 showdown

No. 14 ranked Baylor will take on No. 9 ranked Kansas live in Lawrence on ESPN's College GameDay

WACO, Texas — The Baylor Bears will face a big game in February, a top-25 showdown against Kansas, although they aren't the only special guests that will be in attendance.

ESPN's famous College Gameday show will broadcast live before the game from Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas.

Both teams are currently ranked in the AP Top 25 ahead of the game, with Baylor currently sitting at N0. 14 and Kansas coming in at No. 9.

Kansas currently leads the Big 12 Conference with a 20-6 overall record, with Baylor coming in at No. 4 with an 18-6 overall record.