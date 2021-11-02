Baylor announces 2021 football schedule

After a rough go in the pandemic-altered season, Baylor is hoping for a return to normalcy in 2021.

WACO, Texas — After a rough season to start Dave Aranda's tenure at Baylor, the Bears now have a map to navigate in the 2021 season.

Baylor announced its schedule Thursday for the 2021 college football season.

In all, the Bears will play seven home games with no neutral-site games scheduled in the regular season.

The Bears open Big 12 Conference play on Sept. 18 at Kansas and have an October non-conference game, the first since Oct. 3, 2009, against Kent State.

In total, nine of the Bears' 12 scheduled regular-season games in 2021 will be in Texas.

Date - Opponent - Location

Sept 4th - Texas State - Bobcat Stadium in San Marcos, Texas

Sept. 11th - Texas Southern - McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas

Sept. 18th - Kansas - David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kansas

Sept. 25th - Iowa State - McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas

Oct. 2nd - Oklahoma State - Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma

Oct. 9th - West Virginia - McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas

Oct. 16th - BYU - McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas

Oct. 30th - Texas - McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas

Nov. 6th - TCU - Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas

Nov. 13th - Oklahoma - McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas

Nov. 20th - Kansas State - Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas

Nov. 27th - Texas Tech - McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas

The top two finishers in the Big 12 Conference regular season will face off in the Big 12 Championship Game. That is scheduled for Dec. 4th at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Kick times and TV selections for the first three weeks of the season are due to the conference by June 1. The rest of the season will be announced as available.