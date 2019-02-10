Baylor University has extended its contract with Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Mack B. Rhoades IV.

Rhoades has led Baylor’s department of intercollegiate athletics since August 2016 under a six-year contract. His new 10-year contract will run through July 31, 2029, with two automatic one-year extensions as mutually agreed.

“As I’ve stated on many occasions, Amy and I feel called to be at Baylor University. I am blessed to work with an incredible leader in President Livingstone and alongside the most talented and committed coaches, staff and student-athletes in the country,” Rhoades said. “There is tremendous alignment in our University leadership from the Board of Regents, the President and President’s Council, to our athletics staff and coaches in support of our institutional goal of Preparing Champions for Life. I appreciate the confidence reflected in me from the Board of Regents and Dr. Livingstone. Great things are happening at Baylor, and we have an incredibly bright future ahead.”

Rhoades’ contract includes various performance incentives in addition to base salary. As a private institution, Baylor does not disclose specific contract terms.

“We appreciate the extensive effort Mack has undergone in building our Athletics Department in alignment with Baylor’s Christian mission in such a short period of time,” Livingstone said. “We want our student-athletes to have a championship-level experience in all aspects of their lives here at Baylor. Mack and his talented team have developed extensive programs to ensure success in academics, athletics, character formation and spiritual growth. We are pleased that Mack has affirmed Baylor as a destination job, and we look forward to continued success in the future.”

The announcement follows the contract extension late Sunday of head football coach Matt Rhule through the 2027 season.

