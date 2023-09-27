Baylor announces projected opening dates at Foster Pavilion

The university put out projected dates for the first men's and women's basketball games.

WACO, Texas — Baylor University announced that it is expecting to welcome fans into the new Paul & Alejandra Foster Pavilion in early January for men's and women's basketball games.

The university projects men's basketball to open first on Tuesday, Jan. 2, as they take on Cornell. Women's basketball is expected to open the following day on Wednesday, Jan. 3 for a game against an unknown Big 12 opponent.

Baylor Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Mack Rhoades stated, "The opening of this incredible facility is an energizing step for the Waco community, and we are excited to create a first-class experience for our student-athletes and those who support them."

"These dates are projections based on the current construction timeline. We will make and communicate any necessary adjustments to our targeted opening dates should the construction timeline change," Rhoades added.

This pavilion is just across from Interstate 35, located on the banks of the Brazos River and is expected to provide an enormous home-court advantage for the Bears in addition to other events such as concerts and performances.

