WACO, Texas —
Baylor Athletics announced Tuesday that three of 59 tested student-athletes, all residing off-campus when tested, are confirmed positive cases for COVID-19. Of those cases, one is symptomatic.
The impacted student-athletes have been placed in self-isolation.
Contact tracing procedures are being coordinated by public health officials and support provided by the Baylor Athletics Infection Response Team following the department's protective protocol and COVID-19 framework "Re-United."
Other student-athletes who had potential direct exposure have also been instructed to self-quarantine.
The launch of the "Re-United" campaign outlines Baylor Athletics' COVID-19 prevention and response framework, which includes current CDC guidelines for containing and stopping the virus's spread.
The goal of the campaign is to educate student-athletes, coaches and staff on ways to "Protect yourself, and care for others."
As Baylor Athletics continues to onboard student-athletes, the department will release a weekly report of both positive and negative COVID-19 tests.
Baylor Athletics COVID-19 Testing Update
As of June 16, 2020
- Positive cases = 3
- Symptomatic = 1
- Asymptomatic = 2
- Negative Cases = 56
Baylor Athletics said they will continue to work in partnership with Baylor University Health Services, Baylor Scott & White – Southwest Sports Medicine & Orthopedics, and the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, to ensure best practices as they take steps toward being "Re-United."
