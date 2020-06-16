WACO, Texas —

Baylor Athletics announced Tuesday that three of 59 tested student-athletes, all residing off-campus when tested, are confirmed positive cases for COVID-19. Of those cases, one is symptomatic.

The impacted student-athletes have been placed in self-isolation.

Contact tracing procedures are being coordinated by public health officials and support provided by the Baylor Athletics Infection Response Team following the department's protective protocol and COVID-19 framework "Re-United."

Other student-athletes who had potential direct exposure have also been instructed to self-quarantine.

The launch of the "Re-United" campaign outlines Baylor Athletics' COVID-19 prevention and response framework, which includes current CDC guidelines for containing and stopping the virus's spread.

The goal of the campaign is to educate student-athletes, coaches and staff on ways to "Protect yourself, and care for others."

As Baylor Athletics continues to onboard student-athletes, the department will release a weekly report of both positive and negative COVID-19 tests.

Baylor Athletics COVID-19 Testing Update

As of June 16, 2020

Positive cases = 3

Symptomatic = 1

Asymptomatic = 2

Negative Cases = 56

Baylor Athletics said they will continue to work in partnership with Baylor University Health Services, Baylor Scott & White – Southwest Sports Medicine & Orthopedics, and the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, to ensure best practices as they take steps toward being "Re-United."

