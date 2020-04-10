Baylor Athletics gives back to longtime softball assistant coach

Mark Lumley is in his fourth bout with cancer. He has worked with the Lady Bears for 20 years.

WACO, Texas — For 20 years, fans saw Mark Lumley help coach the Lady Bears softball team at Getterman Stadium.

Lumley announced Monday he that he will retire from coaching after 22 years coaching alongside Baylor head coach Glenn Moore.

"I've worked with him over over 20 years and I love him dearly," said Moore. "Its hard to see him go through what he's going through."

Lumley is in his fourth bout with cancer. After his initial diagnosis in 2007, Lumley had his prostate removed, chemo treatments for cancer in his lymph nodes in 2015 and surgery in November 2018 for colorectal cancer.

Sunday members of the Baylor Baseball team spent the day at Lumley's house preparing his lawn for new sod and giving his property a make-over, something Head Coach Steve Rodriguez said is a gesture to show their appreciation.

"I know Coach Lum isn't part of our staff, but he is part of our family," said Rodriguez. "You want to know you have people that will stand behind you and go to war for you I just hope we can give back to him after he has given so much to us."

Moore said Lumley is overwhelmed by the outpouring of love he has received not only from the Baylor community but also the entire Central Texas community.

"He is the most self-less, giving and forgiving person I have ever met," said Moore. "He is the most Christ-like man."

Baylor Volleyball went to Getterman Stadium on Wednesday to pray with Lumley, and the softball team will spend the day at his house tomorrow finishing up the yard work.

"I think it shows the comradery and the family we have at Baylor with all the sports teams."