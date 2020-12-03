WACO, Texas —

Baylor Athletics will continue with scheduled home games from now through April 5, with limited attendance. Only teams, essential personnel, limited family members, and credentialed media will be permitted admission.

This decision comes with guidance from the Big 12 Conference and NCAA and in conjunction with the University’s decision to extend spring break by one week and to shift to online courses through April 3.

The Big 12 has also suspended all Conference championships until April 15, this included gymnastics and equestrian.

These restrictions will take effect beginning with Friday’s Baylor Baseball game vs. Grand Canyon at 6:30 p.m.