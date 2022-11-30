Baylor backup QB Kyron Drones to enter transfer portal, leaves open return to Waco

Kyron Drones announced Wednesday he is planning to enter the transfer portal when it opens for college football players, but didn't rule out returning to Baylor.

WACO, Texas — Baylor may have a new QB2 in the 2023 season.

On Wednesday, Kyron Drones announced his plans to enter the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining.

However, he did leave the possibility of returning to Baylor open.

Drones, a redshirt freshman from the Houston area, appeared in five games for the Bears, completing 14 of his 23 pass attempts for 219 yards and one touchdown. His lone TD and interception both came in the second half at West Virginia, when he came on for an injured Blake Shapen who sustained a head injury when he was hit while sliding in the third quarter.

He also appeared in two games as a true freshman in 2021, but did not record any stats.

Seventh-year transfer Luke Anthony was listed as Baylor's third-string quarterback for the Bears' regular-season finale at Texas.