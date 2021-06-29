Baylor Baseball adds two-way player from LMU to its roster

Matt Voelker made 22 appearances out of the LMU bullpen while compiling a team-leading five saves and a 5.83 ERA.

WACO, Texas — Baylor baseball announced the addition of Loyola Marymount two-way player Matt Voelker to the 2021-22 roster on Tuesday.

As a junior in 2021 he made 22 appearances out of the bullpen while adding a team high five saves and a 5.83 ERA in 29.1 innings pitched. In the batter's box, Voelker made 21 starts, hitting two home runs and compiling 10 RBIs. He ended the season on a nine-game hitting streak.

In the shortened 2020 season, he did not allow a run in eight appearances and 14.2 innings. Voelker struck out 20 batters while only walking four and holding opponents to a .163 batting average. That season Voelker hit .267 in nine starts.