Baylor baseball prepares for Big 12 Tournament

WACO, Texas — It is officially postseason baseball time in the Big 12, and Baylor (31-18) has arrived in Oklahoma City ahead of its tournament match-up against Texas Tech.

The Bears enter the Big 12 Tournament as a No. 6 seed after dropping their season finale against Oklahoma, Texas Tech is the No. 3 seed. The Bears took two of three games against the Red Raiders in Lubbock in April, something Head Coach Steve Rodriguez said will help their confidence come Wednesday.

"They're a really good team they're playing really well right now, we played well at their place and were fortunate to take two of three from them," said Rodriguez. "We know if we play well we have an opportunity to win."

Freshman LHP Cam Caley will get the start for the Bears in place of Tyler Thomas, who is out due to COVID-19 protocols, according to a Baylor spokesperson.

"I have a ton of confidence in Caley he's come up, he's stepped up," said Rodriguez. "He's done exactly what we need him to do, so I don't want him to do any more or any less, just keep doing what he has been doing."

The Bears will also be without Blake Helton who is dealing with a minor arm injury, and third baseman Esteban Cardoza-Oquendo is doubtful to play in OKC as well.

Thirty-five of Baylor's players have never participated in the Big 12 Tournament, and freshman OF Jared McKenzie said he is locked in and ready.

"We all know it's going to be a big week for us but were excited," said McKenzie, who is hitting .380. " A couple years back they went in and won it. I know it takes a lot to win it but we're going to be there, why not win it."

The Bears are a bubble team heading into the post season, something fifth-year season reliver Luke Boyd said unfortunately is in the back of their minds.

"The main thing my goal this season is to make regional and there is a lot of uncertainty," said Boyd, who was part of the 2018 team that won the Big 12 Tournament. "We may have to do something special this tournament which we want to do anyways but it would definitely help our chances to make regionals make a run to Omaha."

The Big 12 announced its regular season honors on Monday afternoon, three Baylor baseball players were named to the All-Big 12 First Team with fifth-year seniors Luke Boyd and Andy Thomas, along with second-year freshman Jared McKenzie all earning the honor.