WACO, Texas - Baylor baseball infielder Nick Loftin was named a 2018 D1 Baseball Freshman All-American, the organization announced Thursday. The honor is the second for the Corpus Christi, Texas, native, as he was named to Collegiate Baseball’s team in June.

For the second-straight season a Baylor freshman was named to the D1 Baseball Freshman All-America team, after Shea Langeliers was named to the team in 2017. Loftin was named to the second team as a short stop, while Langeliers was named to the first team as a catcher.

Loftin appeared in 55 games in his freshman campaign, making 53 starts. He hit an impressive .306 with 52 runs, 68 hits, 12 doubles, six home runs, 36 RBI, 21 walks and five steals. He was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on March 26, All-Big 12 second team and Big 12 All-Freshman Team on May 22 and Big 12 Championship All-Tournament Team on May 27 after helping the Bears with their first Big 12 Championship title.

Loftin gives Baylor back-to-back years with the honor for the first time since 2006-07 (Langeliers, 2017; Raynor Campbell, 2007; Beamer Weams, 2006).

He is the 23rd all-time freshman All-America selection in program history and only the second to garner the honor for D1 Baseball.

