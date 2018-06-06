WACO, Texas – Baylor baseball infielder Nick Loftin was named a 2018 Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American, the organization announced Wednesday.

The Corpus Christi, Texas, native gives Baylor back-to-back years with the honor for the first time since 2006-07 (Shea Langeliers, 2017; Raynor Campbell, 2007; Beamer Weems, 2006). He is the 22nd all-time freshman All-America selection in program history and 15th to garner the honor from Collegiate Baseball.

In 55 games and 53 starts, Loftin hit .306 with 52 runs, 68 hits, 12 doubles, six home runs, 36 RBI, 21 walks and five steals. He was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on March 26, All-Big 12 second team and Big 12 All-Freshman Team on May 22 and Big 12 Championship All-Tournament Team on May 27 after helping the Bears with their first Big 12 Championship title.

