Baylor Men's Basketball celebrates national championship

The basketball team revealed their first national championship banner at the Ferrell Center as they were presented team rings.

WACO, Texas — Baylor’s Men’s Basketball Team had a big championship celebration at Ferrell Center Friday evening.

The team revealed their first national championship banner at the Ferrell Center and the team got their rings ahead of the first game of the season against Incarnate Word.

The championship celebration started at 6:45 p.m. and the game began at 7:30 p.m. It was the first time the team played in front of a packed house since the pandemic began. In 2020 they had limited and spaced seating.

Fans arrived early to be a part of Baylor's history.

"Last year I really wanted to go to Indianapolis to watch them play live but there was very very minimal tickets so to be back here, it's really exciting," said a Baylor alumni and fan.

Students hope it's the first national championship of many.

Twins Caleb and Colin Stice, Freshmen at Baylor said it's their first game and it feels like they're starting their college career off with a bang.

"Coming off a national championship I feel like this is going to be a super fun season," Stice said.

Other freshmen said it's certainly an exciting time to be a Baylor Bear.

"I'm so excited to be watching them play in person like I've seen them on tv and just like feel the energy," Sreenidhi Atluri said, a freshman at Baylor.

"Everyone's going to be screaming so excited especially after last year's win and I think I think it's just gonna be very energetic this whole night," Victoria Napolitano said, another Baylor freshman.

Fans are hopeful they'll see the Baylor Men's Basketball Team win another national championship.