Baylor Basketball: Scott Drew is joining the Texas Sports Hall of Fame

WACO, Texas — Baylor men's basketball head coach, Scott Drew, has been selected to join the Texas Sports Hall of Fame as part of the 2023 class of inductees.

In his 19 seasons as the Bears head coach, Drew has collected a total of 397 wins, making him the all-time winningest coach in Baylor history.

In 2021, Drew was able to bring the Bears their first National Championship when they defeated Gonzaga 86-70.

Drew has been able to create a consistent winning culture at the school bringing at least 18 wins every season since 2008. All of his success has led to the reception of many accolades.

Here is a list of Scott Drew's championships and awards below:

Big 12 Coach of the Year - 2020, 2021 and 2022

Big 12 Regular Season Champion - 2021, 2022

NCAA Division I Tournament Champion - 2021

Drew will be joined by seven other inductees including big names such as Adrian Peterson, Jose Cruz and Michael Strahan.

The 62nd Annual Texas Sports Hall of Fame Induction Banquet will be held on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at the Extraco Events Center in Waco, Texas.