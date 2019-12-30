NEW ORLEANS — Baylor is making its 25th bowl appearance of all-time and will play in the second Sugar Bowl in program history—the first since 1957.

Baylor University is the first power-five program to win 11 games within two seasons of losing 11 games. Defense is one of the big reasons why they have had so much success this season.

The Bears led the conference with 17 interceptions. Baylor was also number one in turnover margin, with a plus 14 in the season.

The team forced 13 fumbles, led by defensive end James Lynch, who was second in the league with three forced fumbles, while J.T. Woods and Terrel Bernard led the conference with three fumble recoveries.

To go from 10 takeaways last year, to 30 this year is something Baylor defensive coordinator Coach Phil Snow is extremely proud of.

"The big thing is, is it contagious? If you get enough guys that like the turnover deal and have a knack for it, then the other guys start to really feed on it. You can go from 10 to 30. I'm proud of that. That's a big jump from one year to the next."

“That has to be one of your mentalities. When the ball is in the air, you cannot have the mindset of a 50/50 ball. It has to be, ‘This ball is mine’ every time the ball is in the air. Once you create those good habits – it starts at practice – but once you create those good habits, it will soon lead over to the game,” defensive back Grayland Arnold said.

One of the best parts of the Baylor defense was its line, which featured Big 12 defensive player of the year, junior defensive end James Lynch.

After making a couple of changes to the defense this year, the coaching staff cut the leashes and let it fly.

Lynch, alongside defensive end James Lockhart and nose tackle Bravvion Roy, accounted for 24 sacks and more importantly, they were healthy all season.

“I feel like ever since fall camp started, and Lockhart said it all year, too, I think it was one of the first couple weeks there, Coach Rhule was like, ‘Just go have fun. Go let loose. Go play and do your thing and make plays.’ It kind of just made a switch turn for us and we kind of just started doing our thing and playing off each other and having fun,” Lynch said.

Baylor defensive coordinator Phil Snow pointed out Sunday that Lynch, Lockhart and Roy were the three most impactful on the defense.

More Baylor stories on KCENTV.com: