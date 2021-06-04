Baylor Bears returning to Waco after men's first-ever National Championship title

The Bears are expected to arrive at the Waco Regional Airport around 2:05 p.m.

WACO, Texas — The Baylor Bears are returning home Tuesday afternoon after defeating the Gonzaga Bulldogs 86-70 for the title of National Champions.

The Bears are expected to arrive at the Waco Regional Airport around 2:05 p.m.

Monday night's win against Gonzaga was historic for the team. The men's basketball team brought home their first-ever National Championship title.

Gonzaga was also undefeated since the 2019-2020 season, adding another notch to the Bears' accomplishments as they closed March Madness off with a bang.