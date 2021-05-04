Baylor Bears sign division II transfer Dale Bonner

Dale Bonner led Fairmont State in scoring the past two seasons.

WACO, Texas — Scott Drew's Baylor Bears have added another piece to their 2021-22 puzzle.

Tuesday, the program announced it had signed Fairmont State transfer Dale Bonner. According to a Baylor spokesman, Bonner is immediately eligible and has three years of eligibility remaining.

Bonner led the Falcons, a member of the Division II Mountain East Conference, in scoring as a redshirt freshman and sophomore, scoring 21.2 points per game and averaging 4.5 assists per game.

In the 2019-20 season, Bonner scored 17.8 points and dished 5.3 assists per game, starting all 50 games in his career.

Bonner becomes the second player in recent years to transfer from a lower division to Baylor after Freddie Gillespie did so in 2017 from Div. III Carleton College.

Tuesday's signing gives Baylor five signees enrolling for next season, as Bonner joins Arizona transfer James Akinjo and the Bears' highest-ranked high school recruiting class of Kendall Brown, Langston Love and Jeremy Sochan.