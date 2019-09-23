LEXINGTON, Kentucky — After its first 9-0 start since 2009, Baylor's volleyball team has reached another program milestone.

In the latest AVCA Coaches Poll, released Monday, Baylor ranked No. 2, receiving 27 first-place votes. No. 1 Stanford received just one more first-place vote.

This comes after Baylor logged sweeps of No. 17 Missouri and No. 13 Hawaii in the annual Baylor Classic. With just one non-conference match remaining, Baylor has dropped two sets on the season (at No. 4 Wisconsin & vs. Houston) and has toppled five ranked opponents:

at No. 4 Wisconsin

No. 18 Creighton

at No. 11 Marquette

vs. No. 17 Missouri

vs. No. 13 Hawai'i

Baylor has received votes in the poll for 31 straight weeks, dating back to the 2017 season. Most recently, Baylor was ranked fifth in the AVCA Coaches Poll.

The Bears wrap up non-conference play Tuesday against Texas State in Waco at 6 p.m. Then, Saturday, they head to Kansas to open Big 12 play.

