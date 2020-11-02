AUSTIN, Texas — MaCio Teague scored 11 points, Devonte Bandoo added 10 and No. 1 Baylor defeated Texas 52-45 Monday night for its 21st straight victory, one short of the Big 12 record set by Kansas in 1997.

Baylor (22-1, 11-0 Big 12) wrested control with a 13-0 push that put the Bears ahead 42-27 with 9:28 remaining. Five players scored for Baylor during that stretch.

Texas (14-10, 4-7) trailed by 16 with less than seven minutes left. Then Coleman and Jones hit consecutive 3-pointers, and Jones made a three-point play and suddenly the Longhorns found themselves down by seven.

But Jared Butler responded by making an open 3-pointer with 4:49 left after Baylor navigated through Texas' defensive press. Baylor led 22-16 after a first half of inept offense.

Matt Coleman led Texas with 11 points, and Andrew Jones scored 10. Texas shot a season low 30.5% from the field.

The Bears shot 34.5% from the field, including 2-for-8 on 3-pointers.

Texas was even worse, converting 24 percent, missing 5 of 6 3-pointers and 3 of 4 free throws while. The Longhorns also committed seven turnovers while producing their lowest point total in a half this season and the fewest against Baylor.