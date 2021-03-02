Baylor beats Texas, ties best start in program history

No. 2 Baylor is now 17-0 after handling No. 6 Texas on Tuesday.

AUSTIN, Texas — It was the first time in college basketball history two Texas teams ranked in the Top 10 of the AP poll faced off.

Tuesday night, No. 2 Baylor beat No. 6 Texas 83-69 inside the Frank Erwin Center in Austin. With the win, the Bears tie the best start in program history at 17-0.

The Bears saw Davion Mitchell (25 points) and Jared Butler (21 points) both score over 20 in the win.

Andrew Jones led the way for Texas with 25 of his own.

The Longhorns committed 17 turnovers to Baylor's 12, paving the way to the win. Turnovers were a big part of Baylor's ability to pull away early on, going on a 10-0 run roughly five minutes in to the game, including two 3's from Butler.

Texas is now the highest-ranked Big 12 team Baylor has knocked off this season as BU improves its lead in the conference standings to two games. It's Texas' second-straight loss after last Tuesday's 80-79 home loss to Oklahoma.

Texas (11-4 overall, 5-3 Big 12) is next scheduled to visit Oklahoma State at 2 p.m. Saturday.