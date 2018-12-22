Waco — Bounce-back wins going into Christmas are sometimes the biggest gift a college basketball coach can get.

Baylor got just that Friday, as the Bears beat Oregon 57-47 inside the Ferrell Center in Waco in a non-conference game.

The Bears held Oregon to single-digit scoring in the game's first 15 minutes.

The Ducks cut BU's lead to three in the second half but Baylor never trailed in the final 20 minutes to get its second Power 5 win in seven days, after a win at Arizona last Saturday.

Baylor now sits at 7-4 on the season with one game left before Big 12 Conference play begins. The Bears host New Orleans at 5 p.m. Dec. 29th before opening conference play at TCU Jan. 5th at 3 p.m.

