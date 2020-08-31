A new-look defensive line headlines the defense in 2020 | Baylor Breakdown

All three starters on what was, arguably, the most dominant unit in the Big 12 are now in the NFL leaving questions entering the season.

WACO, Texas — It was, arguably, the most dominant group in the Big 12 in 2019.

The Baylor defensive line, after changing to a three-down front entiering the year, terrorized Big 12 backfields for 46 sacks, 10 more than second-place Oklahoma finished with in 2019.

"We've got a couple guys," defensive coordinator Ron Roberts said. "It's now, you know what I mean? None of those guys have experience. We've got some good-looking body types that I'm pretty excited about."

That three-man front is entirely in the NFL, now:

James Lynch (2019 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year): Minnesota Vikings

James Lockhart: San Francisco 49ers

Bravvion Roy: Carolina Panthers

That means entirely new faces up front, including guys like Temple High School grad TJ Franklin.

"They're an eager bunch," defensive line coach Dennis Johnson said. "They've seen first-hand what it's like to be successful up front and that's what they want to be. And they're eager to learn the techniques, they're eager to get out there and push themselves past their limits."

Eager, but inexperienced. Josh Landry played in seven games last year, Gabe Hall in eight. Chidi Ogbonnaya played in all 14.

But none of the trio started over the now-pro's.

But, as this group continues to develop, it simultaneously is becoming more diverse. Even still, this squad is confident it doesn't matter which front it lines up in.

"They feel comfortable with any type of front that you install or talk about or introduce," Johnson said. "Nothing's really foreign to them, as of yet."