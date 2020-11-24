Baylor cancels Sunday's game at Seton Hall

The game is the latest cancellation following Scott Drew's positive COVID-19 test

WACO, Texas — Baylor has canceled Sunday's men's basketball game against Seton Hall.

The announcement came Tuesday after the Bears withdrew from this week's Empire Classic in Connecticut a day earlier.

In a statement, Baylor said, "Baylor and Seton Hall have mutually agreed to cancel their Nov. 29 men's basketball game due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While we were excited about this Big 12/Big East Battle matchup, we agreed cancelling this year's game was the best decision for both programs. Baylor men's basketball continues to explore scheduling options for the 2020-21 season and will announce any further details as soon as possible."

Sunday, head men's basketball coach Scott Drew announced he had tested positive for COVID-19 but that nobody else on the team had tested positive, yet. At that time, the plan was for associate head coach Jerome Tang to lead the Bears on their trip to the northeast.

Monday, reports came out that Arizona State, which Baylor was scheduled to play Wednesday night at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut, before the Bears confirmed to 6 Sports they had canceled their trip to Connecticut.

Tuesday, before the announcement, Baylor announced it had one new case of COVID-19 in the athletic department since Nov. 16th, the lone active confirmed case of the virus. Baylor does not differentiate its cases by sport or whether it's an athlete, coach or staff member.

In Tuesday's case number update, Baylor said there are 10 total cases being monitored, including contact tracing.