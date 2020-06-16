WACO, Texas —

The Basketball Tournament $1 million winner-take-all summer basketball event broadcasted live on ESPN networks, revealed Tuesday that HEARTFIRE, a roster composed partially of former Baylor Bears, has been admitted into TBT’s 24-team field. All TBT games this summer will be played under quarantine at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio from July 4-14.

HEARTFIRE is a first-year participant in TBT. The team is coached by College Basketball Hall of Famer Homer Drew, whose son Scott Drew is the head coach for Baylor’s men’s basketball team. HEARTFIRE’s current roster includes:

Tweety Carter (Baylor; 2006-10)

Quincy Miller (Baylor; 2011-12)

Isaiah Austin (Baylor; 2012-14)

Ishmail Wainwright (Baylor; 2013-17)

Branden Dawson (Michigan State; 2011-15)

Mark Lyons (Xavier/Arizona; 2009-13)

Jimmie Taylor (Alabama; 2013-17)

Brandon Wood (Valparaiso/Michigan State; 2009-12)

Latavious Williams

The #14 seed HEARTFIRE will play #19 seed Men of Mackey (Purdue alumni) on July 5 in TBT’s first round. If HEARTFIRE advances to the second round, they will face Boeheim’s Army (Syracuse alumni) on July 7. The game times and TV broadcast information will be announced soon.

TBT’s opening round will take place from July 4-5. The quarterfinals will be held on July 10 and July 11 with the semifinals on July 12. The 2020 TBT Championship Game will be played on July 14, when one player will hit a shot to win his team $1 million.

