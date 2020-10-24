x
Baylor comeback falls short at Texas

The Bears lost 27-16 to UT on Saturday. This is their second straight loss of the season.
Credit: AP
Baylor's Mark Milton (37) knocks the ball away from Texas' Joshua Moore (6) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

AUSTIN, Texas — Baylor returned to the field for the first time since Oct. 3rd to face Texas, a team it had not beat in Austin since 2014.

The Bears lost 27-16 to UT on Saturday. This is their second straight loss of the season.

Baylor scored the game's first points with less than a minute left in the first quarter on a chip-shot field goal from John Mayers.

Then, Texas woke up. Sam Ehlinger led the Longhorns to 27 unanswered points, including a touchdown pass to Joshua Moore and a third-quarter QB keeper from the one.

Baylor finally found paydirt when a wide-open John Lovett caught a TD pass from Charlie Brewer early in the fourth quarter. Brewer's pass on the ensuing two-point conversion to make it two-score game was caught out of bounds, making it incomplete.

Then, JT Woods intercepted a deep attempt from Ehlinger and returned it to the Longhorn 25. Brewer found Gavin Holmes a couple plays later to cut it to 27-16.

The loss is Baylor's second in a row after a 27-21 overtime loss at West Virginia on Oct. 3rd. The Bears are now 1-2 this season.

The win snapped a two-game skid for Texas and improves the Longhorns to 3-2, 2-2 in Big 12 Conference play.

Baylor hosts TCU at 2:30 p.m. Saturday while the 'Horns head to No. 6 Oklahoma State at 3 p.m.

