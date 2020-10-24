Baylor comeback falls short at Texas

The Bears lost 27-16 to UT on Saturday. This is their second straight loss of the season.

AUSTIN, Texas — Baylor returned to the field for the first time since Oct. 3rd to face Texas, a team it had not beat in Austin since 2014.

Baylor scored the game's first points with less than a minute left in the first quarter on a chip-shot field goal from John Mayers.

Then, Texas woke up. Sam Ehlinger led the Longhorns to 27 unanswered points, including a touchdown pass to Joshua Moore and a third-quarter QB keeper from the one.

Baylor finally found paydirt when a wide-open John Lovett caught a TD pass from Charlie Brewer early in the fourth quarter. Brewer's pass on the ensuing two-point conversion to make it two-score game was caught out of bounds, making it incomplete.

Then, JT Woods intercepted a deep attempt from Ehlinger and returned it to the Longhorn 25. Brewer found Gavin Holmes a couple plays later to cut it to 27-16.

The loss is Baylor's second in a row after a 27-21 overtime loss at West Virginia on Oct. 3rd. The Bears are now 1-2 this season.

The win snapped a two-game skid for Texas and improves the Longhorns to 3-2, 2-2 in Big 12 Conference play.