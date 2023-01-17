Baylor Football: Dave Aranda names coaches for special teams and running backs

AJ Steward has been selected as assistant head coach/running back coach and Tyler Hancock has joined to lead special teams.

WACO, Texas — Head Coach Dave Aranda has made two more additions to the Baylor coaching staff as he announced that AJ Steward and Tyler Hancock will join his team on Monday, Jan. 16.

Steward will be the assistant head coach/running backs coach, a role he is familiar with as he spent the last two seasons at Oregon State in the same position.

Similarly, Hancock will direct the special teams unit, which he did for Charlotte over the last two seasons.

Both Steward and Hancock bring with them almost over a decade of coaching experience with programs that include Arizona, West Virginia and Kentucky.

This next step in their coaching careers has them excited for what lies ahead.

Steward states, "We are grateful and honored for the opportunity to join Coach Dave Aranda's staff and I am excited to work with this great group of student-athletes and coaches!"

