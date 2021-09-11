Baylor dominates in its home opener against Texas Southern

The Bears put up 66 points to improve to 2-0 leading into conference action

WACO, Texas — Baylor opened its home slate with a gigantic win over Texas Southern University 66-7, to improve to 2-0 heading into conference play.

The Bears scored a total of 9 touchdowns in the contest, one of which made Baylor history. JT Woods returned a fumble 98 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter pumping the score to 59-0.

Gerry Bohanon finished 16-21 for 240 yards in the air, and 27 on the ground with two touchdowns.