Baylor dominates in its home opener against Texas Southern

The Bears put up 66 points to improve to 2-0 leading into conference action
Credit: AP
Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanon scores past Texas Southern safety Calvin Henderson, left, in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Waco, Texas. (Rod Aydelotte/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP)

WACO, Texas — Baylor opened its home slate with a gigantic win over Texas Southern University 66-7, to improve to 2-0 heading into conference play.

The Bears scored a total of 9 touchdowns in the contest, one of which made Baylor history. JT Woods returned a fumble 98 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter pumping the score to 59-0.

Gerry Bohanon finished 16-21 for 240 yards in the air, and 27 on the ground with two touchdowns. 

Next week the Bears will travel to Lawrence to take Kansas to open conference play. 