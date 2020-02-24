WACO, Texas — After a program-record five-week run as the nation's top-ranked team in men's basketball, the Baylor Bears have dropped a few spots.

In its latest poll, released Monday morning, Baylor dropped from No. 1 to No. 2 after its loss to Kansas on Saturday.

Kansas moved into the number one spot, with Gonzaga, Dayton and San Diego State rounding out the top five.

The loss was the Bears' first since facing Washington in Alaska on Nov. 8th, the second game of the season. Baylor went on a program- and Big 12-record 23-game winning streak which started with a win over Texas State on Nov. 15th.

Baylor remains tied atop the Big 12 Conference standings with Kansas. In fact, with four games remaining in the regular season, the Bears and Jayhawks share a four-game cushion on third-place Texas Tech.

The Big 12 men's standings are:

Baylor (24-2, 13-1) Kansas (24-3, 13-1) Texas Tech (18-9, 9-5) West Virginia (19-8, 7-7) Oklahoma (16-11, 6-8) Texas (16-11, 6-8) TCU (15-12, 6-8) Oklahoma State (14-13, 4-10) Iowa State (11-16, 4-10) Kansas State (9-18, 2-12)

The Bears are at home Tuesday night against Kansas State. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. inside the Ferrell Center in Waco.

