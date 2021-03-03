Baylor edges over West Virginia in OT to score conference title

The Mountaineers didn't lead until about three minutes in to the second half but the Bears ended up winning, 94-89.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The last time Baylor won a conference championship in men's basketball, Bill Henderson was the coach. The year was 1950 and the Bears played in the Final Four that season.

Tuesday, No. 3 Baylor beat No. 6 West Virginia, 94-89 in overtime inside WVU Coliseum in Morgantown.

The game started with a quick 8-0 Baylor run forcing WVU in to a timeout.

After struggling at Kansas, BU star Jared Butler hit multiple big shots including a long 2 at the buzzer in the first half to give the Bear a three-point halftime lead.

In the early minutes of the second half, West Virginia tied the game at 40 before Butler hit a 3 to give Baylor the lead, again. After that shot, the Mountaineers went on a 10-0 run to take a 50-43 lead and force Scott Drew to call a timeout.

The final two minutes were back-and-forth, with Matthew Mayer and Jared Butler helping the Bears trade haymakers with West Virginia. Butler eventually hit a lay-up with :02.1 left in regulation to send the game to overtime.