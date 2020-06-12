Baylor falls to No. 11 Oklahoma in Norman

The Bears failed to win back to back games after losing to OU by a final score of 27-14.

NORMAN, Okla. — After putting a check in the win column for the first time since September last weekend, Baylor looked to connect two-wins in Norman for the first time this season.

Baylor traveled to Oklahoma to face the 11th ranked Sooners at 7 p.m. on Saturday. On OU's first drive the Bears held them to just a field goal which held the score at 3-0 for the duration of the first quarter.

Baylor had the chance to tie the score twice after driving down the field and leaving it up to John Mayers to kick a field goal. Both came up short, one from 46 yards out and one from 47.

With just over a minute left in the first half OU drove down the field, and finished with a 3-yard touchdown run from Rhamondre Stevenson which extended the lead to 10-0.

In the first half both OU and Baylor's offense struggled, Brewer and Rattler each threw an interception and both teams rushed for under 30 yards. Baylor went into the break with 16 rushing yards and only 94 through the air, while OU had 27 rushing and 72 in the air.

The Sooners came out of the break hot scoring a touchdown 5 minutes into the 3rd quarter. The score came off a 9 yard pass from Rattler to Theo Wease growing the OU lead to 17-0.

Baylor would answer back on a 4th down play, Brewer found Tyquan Thorton off a 27 yard pass for the touchdown which put the Bears down 17-7.

Through three quarters Baylor's defense only allowed 65 rushing yards and sacked Rattler a total of 4 times.

Early in the 4th OU hit a 50 yard field goal which put them up 20-7. Then, with 5 minutes left in the game Rattler hit Brayden Willis for an 8 yard touchdown extending the lead to 27-7.

Baylor scored with 59 seconds left off a 2 yard Brewer keeper, which put the Bears down 27-14

OU ended up winning it 27-14 and will face Iowa State in the Big 12 Championship.