Baylor falls to Iowa State in a hard fought battle

The Bears fall 1-4 on the season losing to the Cyclones 38-31

AMES, Iowa — The Baylor Bears dropped to 1 and 4 on the season after falling to Iowa State in Ames Saturday 38-31.

Baylor came out strong in the first and second quarters forcing three turnovers which led to 3 touchdowns. The Bears struck first after Brock Purdy's pass was picked off by Kalon Barnes, leading to a Charlie Brewer touchdown pass to RJ Sneed.

This was the story line through the first half, as Jalen Pitre had a 30 yard interception return which put the bears up 21-7 heading into the break.

Cyclones answer back in the third with a Purdy to Charlie Kolar 22 yard touchdown reception putting Iowa State right back in the game. Breece Hall had 3 touchdowns for the Cyclones one of which tied the game at 24 with 7:37 remaining in the third quarter.

The Bears had some life left with under two minutes to play but Brewers final pass was picked off in the end zone by Mike Rose, closing out the game for the Cyclones.

Brewer finished the game with 295 passing yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Head Coach Dave Aranda spoke after the game and described this loss as a punch in the gut, "The fight throughout the game a lot of guys were cut wide open and to see them stay in it and fight when they had nothing left to give shows the character of this team," said Aranda. "To make a run at the end and not get it is just disappointing and gut punching really."