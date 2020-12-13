Baylor falls to OSU in regular season finale

The Bears finish 2 and 7 after losing to Oklahoma State by a score of 42-3.

WACO, Texas — The Baylor Bears played their final regular season game at home against Oklahoma State on Saturday afternoon, losing to the Cowboys 42-3.

OSU started fast and finished strong scoring off of a 75-yard touchdown pass to Dillion Stoner just 18 seconds into the game. They ended up going into the half up 28-0 and held the Bears to just 52 total yards in the first two quarters.

Baylor had 0 rushing yards in the first half and finished the game with 70. The Bears went scoreless for 53 minutes of the game until John Mayers hit a 40-yard FG in the fourth quarter to put the Bears down 35-3.

With under two minutes to play in the third quarter Jacob Zeno went in as QB for the Bears, he finished 5 of 8 with 18 passing yards. Charlie Brewer finished 13 of 28 with 18 passing yards and -16 rushing yards. Head Coach Dave Aranda said Brewer's shoulder was bothering him which is why he was taken out.

OSU left tonight's game with 608 yards of total offense and finished 4-4 in the red zone, Baylor did not get into the red zone.