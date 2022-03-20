Baylor falls to South Dakota in Round of 32

The Coyotes dominated from start to finish, beating the Bears 61-47

WACO, Texas — Baylor Women's Basketball hosted the University of South Dakota in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday evening.

For the first time since 2008 Baylor will not play in the Sweet 16, this comes after South Dakota pulled off the upset to beat the Bears 61-47 in the round of 32.

The Coyotes dominated the first half opening the game on an 11-0 run, and led by 11 at the break. Chloe Lamb shot 3-4 from three and had a game-high 11 points in the first half.

The Bears struggled with ball security throughout the entire game, finishing with 19 turnovers. Shooting was also problematic for Baylor, they went 16-50 from the floor and shot 22% from three. Offensively Baylor was powered by NaLyssa Smith and Queen Egbo who combined for 23 of the Bears' 47 points.

South Dakota was on the money, they shot 39% from the floor and went 8-16 from beyond the arch. Hannah Sjerven and Chloe Lamb led the Coyotes offensively combining for 29 points.