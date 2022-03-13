Baylor falls to Texas in Big 12 Title Game

The Bears snapped its 13 game win streak against the Longhorns, losing 67-58.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Baylor Women's Basketball played for its 12th straight Big12 Tournament Title against Texas on Sunday afternoon.

The Bears entered the match-up having swept the Longhorns in the regular season and beaten them 13 straight times, but today Texas secured the title game victory 67-58.

Halfway into the second quarter NaLyssa Smith went down with some type of knee injury and did not play the rest of the first half. The Bears trailed Texas by 11 at the break.

Smith was back in the game to start the second half with the bears down 11. Texas led by as many as 15 points in the third quarter and entered the final 10 minutes leading by 9.

Turnovers were an issue for Baylor in this game they finished with 16.

Smith led the Bears offensively finishing with 21 points. Texas' leading scorer was Rori Harmon with 20.