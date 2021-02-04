Baylor fans show their Final Four excitement

Fans were making watch party arrangements and getting stocked up on all their Baylor basketball gear Friday.

Fans are eager for the bears to get a win against Houston. Many people stopped by the National Championship Gear tent on 16th and Speight to buy Final Four attire.

One Baylor student said getting to the Final Four is like a dream come true.

"I'm as excited as I can be,” Dylan Korte said. “It is the first Final Four since 1950. This is everything you could have wanted. We are excited for the bears to cheer them on. Hopefully, we will be in the finals on Monday.”

Another student said that this is proof of the team's hard work.

“A lot of people dream of having their school in the Final Four or the Elite Eight," Baylor student Samuel Battey said. "It is just a really good chance to see validation of all the hard work that we did this year.”

On Saturday, Baylor fans and students will cheer on the bears during a watch party at the Ferrell Center. To ensure a safe environment, students will be seated in sections separate from general fans. Masks are required for guests age 10 and older. Baylor’s clear bag policy also remains in place.