Baylor football will face Auburn in the 2025 and 2026 seasons after signing a two-year game contract.

Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Mack Rhoades IV, announced the contract Aug. 16.

“We are excited to announce a home-and-home series with Auburn,” Rhoades said. “This is an exciting opportunity for our student-athletes to compete against a tradition-rich Power 5 opponent and for our fans to enjoy games against a top out-of-conference team."

The first game will serve as the Bears' season opener at McLane Stadium Aug. 30, 2025.

Baylor will travel to the Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama Sept. 5, 2026.

The Bears also finalized dates for three upcoming games with Texas State. Baylor will travel to San Marcos on Sept. 4, 2021. In the following years, Baylor will be hosting the Bobcats on Sept. 17, 2022 and Sept. 2, 2023.

© 2018 KCEN