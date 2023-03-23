Baylor Football: A closer look into the quarterback battle

Another year, another battle for the quarterback position. Find out how Blake Shapen and Sawyer Robertson match up.

WACO, Texas — As spring football sessions begin all around the country, a battle at the quarterback position is brewing again for the second straight year in Waco.

Mississippi State transfer Sawyer Robertson is looking to introduce himself to the Baylor faithful this spring, but the starting spot won't grant itself freely.

Redshirt junior Blake Shapen will try to defend the role of QB1 through his veteran experience and big-play capability.

Shapen threw for 2,709 yards, 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in the 2022 season. It was ultimately a subpar year as the Bears finished 6-7 overall.

Robertson hasn't played any meaningful snaps as of yet. While at Mississippi State, the six-foot-four-inch quarterback appeared in just five games. He completed his first and longest collegiate pass of seven yards against Arizona.

A lot of unknowns are at play, but Robertson was a highly-touted recruit out of high school. According to 247sports, Robertson was ranked the No. 16 quarterback prospect nationally in a very talented recruiting class. A class that included USC's Caleb Williams, Michigan's J.J. McCarthy, UNC's Drake Maye and more.

After redshirting his freshman year, Robertson has a lot to prove in the college football world and winning the starting job at Baylor could be the beginning of a great career.

Shapen is no stranger to an open competition. During spring camp in 2022, Shapen had to battle with Gerry Bohanon, ultimately winning the job, which led to Bohanon's decision to enter the transfer portal.

Whoever wins the job will be met with expectations to have a better season than last year. A wave of coaching changes were made following the conclusion of the season, so the Bears are dealing with a new regime under Head Coach Dave Aranda.

Fans will be able to watch both quarterbacks play in the upcoming Green and Gold Spring Game on Saturday, April 22.

To view more information, visit here.