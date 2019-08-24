WACO, Texas — The 2019 Baylor Bears had a chance to hang out with some of their biggest fans Friday morning.

Members of the Little League Challenger Program and No Limitations Waco were welcomed to the Allison Indoor Facility for Meet the Bears.

The two adaptive sports programs provide athletic opportunities to people with physical and intellectual disabilities. Their members were given the chance to meet some of their favorite Bears.

With Baylor in the heart of Waco, attendees of all ages from around the area said they look up to the players and want to be a part of their season.

This was the fourth year Baylor held the event.

6 Sports got to chat with some of the people involved, and they said this was something they look forward to every year.

"I really like coming here," Conner Castillo said. "I've been here for the past four years."

Wherever those in attendance are during kickoff next Saturday, they will be rooting for their favorite team.

The Challenger League and No Limitations have a jam-packed year ahead of them with football, baseball, soccer, cheer and many other events on their schedules.

The Challenger League is getting ready to celebrate 30 years of operation.

MORE FROM 6 SPORTS: