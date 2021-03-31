Baylor football holds Pro Day

Six former Baylor football players participated in the 2021 Pro Day ahead of the NFL Draft

WACO, Texas — Baylor football held its 2021 NFL Pro Day for 18 different representatives from NFL teams. There were six participants for the Pro Day including William Bradley-King, Jake Burton and Trystan Slinker. Those three players were on the most recent roster for the Bears in 2020.

Three other former Bears, Drew Galitz, Spencer Drango and Chris Platt, also participated in the workouts as a way for NFL scouts to look at them. Drango has played in 32 NFL games and is trying to work himself back into the league. He knows how hard the league is and gave advice to younger players.

"I joke about it but we do get to play basically a children's game for a living, which is so awesome to do and not everyone gets to do that and at the end of the day it is football and it is a business, so you put that together," he said. "But just treat it like football and have fun."

The most prominent draft prospect from Baylor is William Bradley-King. The pass-rusher put up 3.5 sacks, 20 solo tackles, and a forced fumble during the 2020 season.

#Baylor Pro Day getting ready to go down. Handful of NFL Scouts here to check out:



William Bradley-King, Jake Burton, and Trystan Slinker.



Plus current free agents and former @BUFootball players Spencer Drango and Chris Platt. pic.twitter.com/moQ86pKRin — Matt Lively (@mattblively) March 31, 2021

"I'm talking to teams, right now I'm onto my next phase, I'm gonna go home, start training," he said. "I'm gonna stay in shape, stay focused and just wait on that call."

The NFL Draft will begin on April 29.