Baylor Football players protest shooting of Jacob Blake, march around campus

WACO, Texas — Members of the Baylor football team held a team protest where they marched around campus in protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man in Wisconsin, 6 News Sports ReporterNiki Lattarulo learned from a source. The march went from the Allison Indoor Practice Facility to Rosebalm Fountain.

Blake was shot in broad daylight on Sunday by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin and the incident was captured on cellphone video that quickly spread on social media, igniting new protests over racial injustice in several cities.

Blake was shot in the back as he leaned into his SUV with his three children in the vehicle by police during a confrontation Sunday night. Blake's father said he was left paralyzed from the waist down.

NBA and WNBA games have been postponed again Thursday night, a day after the Milwaukee Bucks sat out their first-round playoff Game 5 in protest of the shooting. Both leagues released statements saying they will reschedule Thursday's games. The NBA may resume games this weekend, but the WNBA did not say when they will play again.

Starting with the Bucks, who refused to take the court for their game Wednesday against the Orlando Magic, players from six teams made the extraordinary decisions to protest the shooting by police of Jacob Blake.