Baylor football announces kickoff time for Green and Gold spring game, alumni cook off and more

The spring game will headline a weekend full of community events in Waco.

WACO, Texas — Baylor football announces that the Green and Gold spring game will kickoff at noon on Saturday, April 22 at McLane Stadium.

This intrasquad scrimmage will cap off the Bears spring football session, as well as give the fans a glimpse into what the team will look like heading into the 2023-2024 season.

In addition to the spring game, the university is hosting the Baylor Alumni BBQ Cook Off. Contestants will have their pork ribs, chicken wings, briskets and favorite tailgate dishes judged. The top three in each category will be labeled a winner and of course, an overall champion will be crowned.

Fans will also be able to browse the Sideline Shop and purchase exclusive team apparel. The Cub Club will also be open offering face paint, balloon animals and prize giveaways for the younger fans.

