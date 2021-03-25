Baylor football team begins spring practice

For the first time under head coach Dave Aranda, Baylor football hit the spring practice field

WACO, Texas — For the first time under second-year Head Coach Dave Aranda, the Baylor Bears hit the practice field in the Spring.

Because of COVID-19, the Bears were unable to practice during Spring in 2020. That meant the first time that Aranda and his team were on the same field was just weeks before the regular season. The head ball coach is excited after a boring Winter.

"It's been a great winter," Aranda said. "The staff has really gelled, I think the connection between coaches and players is strong, it's intentional. It's been the least amount of football in winter I've done in my career and I think for our coaches too."

The practice had stretching inside the practice facilities followed by drills outside. This Baylor team is welcoming in new offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes from BYU and there will be a quarterback battle.

It’s hereeeeee. Spring Football is back for the #Baylor Bears.



You’ll hear from head coach Dave Aranda tonight at 10 on @KCENSports. pic.twitter.com/PMBSr927PP — Matt Lively (@mattblively) March 24, 2021

Before the ins and outs and specifics of football are honed in one, Aranda is just happy to be spending real time with his guys.

"I think the ability to spend time with your players outside of weightlifting, outside of athletic endeavors, and really focus in on them as people and really build that relationship, and take that to football, that's really the way it's supposed to be done," he said.

They will continue to practice throughout the week.