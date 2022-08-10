Baylor football team launches Waco NIL Club

The club was first announced by players Wednesday and offers fans a chance to "financially support and interact with our team."

Example video title will go here for this video

WACO, Texas — Name, image and likeness rights for college athletes has been a hot topic for years, only exacerbated when the NCAA allowed it starting in 2021.

Wednesday, athletes at Baylor shaped it a little differently for themselves.

Members of the BU football program shared the new Waco NIL Club on social media, announcing a new way for fans in "financially support and interact with our team."

The post states the Waco NIL Club is a membership-based site that takes monthly fees and shares them with the football players at Baylor, equally.

The move comes as NIL collectives at schools have entered the NCAA's scope, with the organization reportedly looking to minimize the amount of booster involvement in NIL.

The Waco NIL Club follows a similar approach to many other fan-centric collectives around the country.

According to the flyer, some of the benefits are meet & greets with the players, film breakdowns and other player-created content and a community message board to interact with the players.