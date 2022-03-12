Baylor football to play in Armed Forces Bowl

WACO, Texas — The Baylor Bears football team will play in the 2022 Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl against Air Force.
The game will be played on Thursday, Dec. 22 at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth.
The Bears (6-6) could have played in a handful of different games, but Fort Worth came calling.
Air Force went 9-3 this season and 5-3 in conference play in the Mountain West.
According to Baylor, The Bears have been to 26 prior bowl games and own a 14-12 record in such contests. BU’s first bowl win came in the 1948 Dixie Bowl, a 20-7 victory over Wake Forest.
Baylor is 5-6 all-time in bowl games played in Texas and will look for its first bowl victory at a game in the DFW metroplex.