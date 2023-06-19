Star Baylor freshman enters transfer portal

Kolby Branch has entered the transfer portal following his true freshman season in Waco.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WACO, Texas — Baylor's top freshman baseball player has entered the transfer portal.

A team spokesperson confirmed Kolby Branch entered the transfer portal Monday, after his true freshman season with the Bears.

Branch, a true-freshman infielder from Lucas, Texas, was unanimously selected to the league's All-Freshman team after leading the Bears in batting average (.325), OPS (.939), games played (55), games started (55), at bats (212), runs scored (49), hits (69), doubles (17), RBI (41), total bases (108), slugging percentage (.509), walks drawn (39), on-base percentage (.430), stolen bases and stolen base attempts (7-10).

Kendall Rogers at D1Baseball.com first reported the move.

Branch's brother, Kyle, is a 2024 commit to play at Oklahoma. It is unclear, however, whether Kolby plans to enroll in Norman, too.

Branch's rapid rise to stardom led to Owen Fuller, who was also a shortstop, entering the transfer portal on April 11th. He has since transferred to Charlotte.