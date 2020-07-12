Baylor game against Nicholls State canceled

Tuesday's men's basketball game between No. 2 Baylor and Nicholls State is the second-straight Baylor game canceled.

WACO, Texas — Baylor has lost another opponent in the young college basketball season.

The men's basketball program announced Monday its game scheduled for Tuesday night against Nicholls State was canceled due to COVID-19 issues at Nicholls.

In its announcement, Baylor said it is working to find a replacement opponent for the Bears. However, when speaking with the media shortly after the announcement, Scott Drew said if Baylor can't find a home game for either Tuesday or Wednesday, the Bears would just wait to play their next currently-scheduled game.

This is the second-straight Baylor men's basketball game canceled, after Saturday's game in Indianapolis against No. 1 Gonzaga, was canceled by Indiana health officials following two positive COVID-19 tests in the Gonzaga program.

The Bears, without a new opponent, would next play Sunday afternoon when opening Big 12 Conference play against No. 13 Texas at home.

Baylor has had a few struggles with scheduling due to COVID-19 this season. Head coach Scott Drew announced he had tested positive on Nov. 22nd, the Bears' first positive test in 13 weeks.

However, the Bears were forced to withdraw from the Empire Classic to be played in "Bubbleville" at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut. Baylor was scheduled to play No. 18 Arizona State and either No. 3 Villanova or Boston College.

Then, Baylor's Big 12-Big East Battle matchup at Seton Hall was canceled. It was originally scheduled for Nov. 29th.

After the initial cancellations, though, the Bears were able to put together two games at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas against Louisiana and Washington on back-to-back days.