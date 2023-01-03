Baylor starts Big 12 play 2-0 with win at Oklahoma

Nicki Collen's club got its first regular-season win over Oklahoma since 2021 on Tuesday behind a career night from Sarah Andrews.

NORMAN, Okla. — For the first time under Nicki Collen, the Baylor women's basketball team beat Oklahoma in the regular season.

No. 23 Baylor beat No. 17 Oklahoma 81-70 Tuesday inside the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma.

Baylor got a career-high 30 points from Sarah Andrews in the effort, including 18 in the second half.

The Bears overcame 17 turnovers in the win, their first true road game in the 2022-23 season and their second win over a ranked team this season. The Bears were previously 1-3 against teams in the AP Top 25 at the time of the game.