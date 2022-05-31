x
Baylor, Gonzaga announce marquee non-conference matchup

College basketball fans will get a rematch of the 2021 National Championship Game in December.
Credit: AP
Baylor forward Flo Thamba (0) fights for a rebound with Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) during the first half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

WACO, Texas — A rematch of the 2021 National Championship Game is officially on the schedule.

Tuesday, Baylor announced it has scheduled a non-conference game against Gonzaga for Friday Dec. 2nd.

The Bears and Bulldogs faced off on April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, an 86-70 BU win to secure the program's first national championship.

The showdown is one of the sport's marquee non-conference games in the 2022-23 season, featuring the teams with the two best total records in the past three seasons. Baylor's 81-13 mark since the start of the 2019-20 campaign is second to GU's 90-7 record in that same span.

Game time and broadcast information for this clash will be determined at a later date.

