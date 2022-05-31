Baylor, Gonzaga announce marquee non-conference matchup

College basketball fans will get a rematch of the 2021 National Championship Game in December.

WACO, Texas — A rematch of the 2021 National Championship Game is officially on the schedule.

Tuesday, Baylor announced it has scheduled a non-conference game against Gonzaga for Friday Dec. 2nd.

The Bears and Bulldogs faced off on April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, an 86-70 BU win to secure the program's first national championship.

The showdown is one of the sport's marquee non-conference games in the 2022-23 season, featuring the teams with the two best total records in the past three seasons. Baylor's 81-13 mark since the start of the 2019-20 campaign is second to GU's 90-7 record in that same span.

Game time and broadcast information for this clash will be determined at a later date.